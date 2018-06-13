

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production decreased in April after recovering in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial output fell 0.9 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in March, which revised up from 0.5 percent.



Among components, energy production declined the most by 5.0 percent annually in April, followed by durable consumer goods with 2.2 percent drop.



Meanwhile, output of capital goods registered an increase of 1.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 1.7 percent in April from 3.2 percent in the previous month. The March figure was revised up from 3.0 percent.



In the EU28, industrial production advanced 1.7 percent annually in April, while it slid 0.8 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX