The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 15 June 2018. ISIN DK0060978716 ------------------------------------------------- Name Bankinvest USA Large Cap Aktier A ------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 156441 ------------------------------------------------- Short name BAIUSALCAA ------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682938