Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 13/06/2018 / 18:26 UTC+8 On June 12th 2018, as the annual IT event with the highest reputation, largest scale and most international influence in domestic, the 16th China International Software and Information Service Fair, which is the exclusive national exhibition approved by the State Council of China in the software industry, held a grand opening in Dalian. As the world's leading provider in smart Fintech services & solutions, Goldpac won the event's top honor - the "Most Influential Enterprise Award" as a result of its outstanding contribution to the smart security payment industry. Meanwhile, Goldpac's proprietary product, the embedded software for financial IC card with China national chips, received a high recognition in the event and won the "Most Competitive Production Award ", representing Goldpac's achievements in promoting the commercial application of China national financial chips. In the event, Goldpac showed the newest AI Self-service Financial Kiosks. The core idea of artificial intelligence and the forward-looking design of "AI Branches Era and Ubiquitous Branches Era" mobilized the participants' interest and attention. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IDUFWSOCIK [1] Document title: Goldpac Honored with the 'Most Influential Enterprise Award' and the 'Most Competitive Product Award' 13/06/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c333034673a19d296d0f42621bbd9c56&application_id=695005&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2018 06:26 ET (10:26 GMT)