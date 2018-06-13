The International Biometrics + Identity Association: Six New Members Join IBIA: AD&S Inc., Biomatica, Biometría Aplicada, Biometric Signature ID, Innovatrics, Integrated Biometrics

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / The International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) continues to expand with the addition of six new members: AD&S, Biomatica, Biometría Aplicada, Biometric Signature ID, Innovatrics, and Integrated Biometrics.

"IBIA's growth reflects the need for a unified industry voice which brings together identity technology companies across different nationalities, modalities, and target markets," said IBIA Managing Director Tovah LaDier. "As the leading international trade association for the identity technology industry, we are proud that our growing membership reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the industry."

AD&S Inc. is an innovative biometrics company that is certified by the FBI, OPM, SWFT, National Indian Gaming, and with numerous states. The only company of its kind in the state of Mississippi, AD&S offers affordable fingerprint scan hardware and software that handles civil and criminal background checks for state and federal clients throughout the United States.

Biomatica is a Brazilian biometrics consultancy which utilizes a variety of biometric modalities - fingerprint, facial recognition, and voice recognition - to manage identification and secure access to services offered by an array of large institutions, including major banks, federal police, and election registries.

Biometría Aplicada is a Mexican technology company whose solutions recognize biometric identifiers that include fingerprint, face, voice, signature, and iris. Biometría Aplicada also validates official documents and manages people's identities.

Biometric Signature ID, a Texas-based technology company, has a patented multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution using the "Only Biometric Password You Draw" with millions of uses where users and companies are protecting and confirming identities before they can access a virtual asset or device.

Innovatrics is an independent, trusted partner for biometric identity management technology. To date, the company has successfully completed over 500 projects in 70 countries, with over 900 million people having been biometrically processed using Innovatrics software.

Integrated Biometrics, headquartered in South Carolina, specializes in design and manufacture of small, lightweight, FBI Certified enrollment and verification fingerprint scanners for software and hardware integrators in government and commercial markets.

About IBIA: The International Biometrics + Identity Association is an industry group that advances the adoption and responsible use of technology-based identification solutions to enhance identity security and privacy and to facilitate convenience and productivity for government, business and consumers.

