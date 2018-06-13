Nordic Nanovector Announces Archer-1 Trial of Betalutin plus Rituximab in 2L Follicular Lymphoma Approved to Start in Norway

OSLO, Norway, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) has received approval from the Regional Committees for Medical and Health Research Ethics (REK) in Norway with regard to the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the Archer-1 Phase 1b trial with Betalutin (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) in combination with rituximab in second-line follicular lymphoma patients (2L FL).

Nordic Nanovector has now received all necessary approvals to begin Archer-1 in Norway and will commence start-up activities immediately. Archer-1 is a Phase 1b clinical trial designed to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and preliminary efficacy of the Betalutin/rituximab combination in approx. 20 2L FL patients, and the study will initially be conducted in Norway. Further countries are expected to be added later. The first patient is expected to be dosed in the second half of 2018.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-announces-archer-1-trial-of-betalutin--plus-rituximab-in-2l-follicular-lymphoma-ap,c2546917