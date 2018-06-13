

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone employment grew at a slightly faster pace in the three months ended March, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Employment rose 0.4 percent sequentially in the March quarter, just above the 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. There were 157.2 million employed in the euro area.



On an annual basis, employment growth eased to 1.4 percent in the first quarter from 1.6 percent in the December quarter.



In the E28, employment increased 0.4 percent quarterly and by 1.4 percent yearly in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX