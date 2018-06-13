First Property Group's secured 33m in funding to assist with its developments at the Krakow Business Park in Poland from investors including three Oxford and Cambridge university colleges. The AIM traded property management firm said the investment in its Fprop Phoenix subsidiary from parties including Willis Towers Watson Partners Fund and Christ Church and St Catherine's College, Oxford and Christ's College, Cambridge, will be put towards making KBP "the best business park" in the Krakow area. ...

