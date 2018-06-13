Advanced materials group Haydale Graphene Industries warned investors on Wednesday that revenues and losses for its current trading year were set to fall below expectations as a result of timing issues with several contracts. Despite Haydale's consolidated revenues being expected to rise 15-20% above the £3m generated by the group in 2017, this figure was still lower than expected, meaning the firm's pre-tax loss was now projected to come in below expectations, but "broadly in line with last ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...