Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Acquires Health Analytics Company, Caradigm; Plans to Use its Award-Winning Platform to Accelerate Development of its Cancer Information Data Trust

Redmond, WA, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata, Inc. (http://www.inspirata.com/) announced today that it has acquired Redmond, WA-based Caradigm from GE Healthcare.

The company's award-winning Caradigm Intelligence Platform (CIP) and population health management software portfolio spans data control; healthcare analytics; and care coordination and engagement across the entire healthcare enterprise, including large integrated delivery networks, accountable care organizations, clinically integrated networks, academic medical centers and community hospital networks.

"Caradigm has built a highly regarded, industry-proven big data health analytics platform," says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan. "Our goal is to leverage the core strengths of this platform to accelerate our Cancer Information Data Trust (CIDT) development. The CIDT will address key trends in oncology care providing important new insights for clinicians, researchers, drug discovery and cancer center operations. In addition to this, Caradigm's strong population health product set and experienced team will have Inspirata's specialized focus and attention to promote long-term sustainability, growth and innovation as we redouble our focus on delivering superior value to all customers."

"We are confident that Inspirata will be able to provide the intense focus and vision needed for growth through key investments in technology, infrastructure and people to energize the Caradigm software portfolio to better enable us to serve customers' evolving needs," says Caradigm President and CEO Neal Singh. "The healthcare ecosystem is in dire need of change. With Inspirata, Caradigm can bring that change for providers and advance the health of the patients they serve."

Caradigm provides an open and a flexible platform that builds a data foundation to meet the evolving demands of a dynamic healthcare environment. Caradigm Intelligence Platform aggregates data across clinical, social, operational and financial sources from disparate source systems - electronic health records, billing systems, payers, claims, pharmacy systems, labs and HIEs, coupled with the need for timely information at the point of care to address a longstanding challenge for healthcare organizations. Caradigm also provides a suite of applications for improving the patient experience of care, improving the health of populations and reducing the per capita cost of healthcare. Caradigm population health solutions enable providers to deliver the appropriate care to patients through effective coordination and patient engagement, improving outcomes and financial results.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc. provides oncology diagnostics workflow solutions that span digital pathology; diagnostic and predictive assays; and precision medicine. It also offers cancer informatics workflows that, in combination with its natural language processing and artificial intelligence algorithms structures unstructured case files and clinician notes to provide key insights for clinical and operational activities as well as cancer reporting. Inspirata's flagship solution is its Cancer Information Data Trust (CIDT) that generates a longitudinal view of oncology patients-from diagnosis, through treatments and therapies, to outcomes. The CIDT has extensive applications in clinical decision support, research, education, drug discovery and clinical trials enrollment. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers, pharma and others. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com (http://www.inspirata.com/) or contact info@inspirata.com (mailto:info@inspirata.com).

About Caradigm

Until its acquisition by Inspirata today, Caradigm was a GE Healthcare Company offering intelligent healthcare analytics and population health management solutions. Caradigm is dedicated to improving patient care, advancing the health of populations and reducing healthcare costs. Its enterprise software portfolio encompasses all capabilities critical to delivering effective population health management, including data control; healthcare analytics; and care coordination and engagement. Caradigm's customers include large integrated delivery networks, accountable care organizations, clinically integrated networks, academic medical centers, and community hospital networks. Based in Redmond, WA, Caradigm received the Frost & Sullivan 2017 North American Health IT Value-Based Care Management Product Leadership Award. For more information, visit our website (https://www.caradigm.com/en-us/).

Marjorie Bulone Inspirata, Inc. 813-570-8905 mbulone@inspirata.com