

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's central bank left its interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as policymakers said a tight monetary stance is still required amid rapid demand growth and underlying pressures in the labor market.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Iceland decided, on Wednesday, to hold the seven-day term deposits rate at 4.25 percent. The bank had lowered the rate by a quarter point in October 2017.



According to central bank assessment, GDP growth will ease this year, with weaker export growth and a less rapid increase in domestic demand. Developments in house prices and indicators from the labor market point in the same direction.



Although krona has depreciated slightly since the last MPC meeting, the foreign exchange market has remained well balanced, the bank noted. Despite a slowdown, headline and underlying inflation have been close to the central bank's 2.5 percent target.



