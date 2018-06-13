

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advertising giant WPP Group Plc. (WPP.L, WPPGY) reported Wednesday that its revenue for first four months of the year was down 3.4% from last year to 4.822 billion pounds. Constant currency revenue was up 2.7% and like-for-like revenue was up 1.4%.



Reported revenue less pass-through costs fell 5% to 3.969 billion pounds. On a constant currency basis, it was up 1.1%, and like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs was up marginally.



In its 2018 Annual General Meeting trading update, the company said Western Continental Europe, Latin America and Central & Eastern Europe grew strongly in April, and Asia Pacific also improved compared with the first quarter. North America remains difficult, particularly in the Group's advertising and data investment management businesses.



Looking ahead, the company noted that as indicated in the first quarter trading update, quarter one revised forecasts are in line with budget, with a slightly stronger second half, at the revenue less pass-through costs level and show flat like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs compared with last year, with the revenue less pass-through costs operating margin also flat.



For the remainder of 2018, the focus remains on improving revenue less pass-through costs growth and concentrating on meeting operating margin objective.



In London, WPP shares were trading at 1,273 pence, up 2.13%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX