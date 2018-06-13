Big Narstie Transforms from Rapper to Reporter, with 888sport

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Social sensation Big Narstie to spearhead seven-part content series ahead of and during the world's biggest sporting event

Grime icon Big Narstie is to tear the football punditry scene apart this summer as he embarks on a unique journey to transform himself from a Rapper to Reporter, with the support of online bookmaker 888sport, and their world cup betting campaign.

Sick and tired of the army of predictable pundits clogging the airwaves, Narstie is backing himself to Take 'Em On and do things very differently in a seven-part journey that he hopes will end with him landing a reporting gig on the world stage.

After noticing Big Narstie tweeted his distaste at current match punditry during England's friendly against Nigeria on June 2nd, and witnessing huge fan demand, 888sport kicked things off by challenging Big Narstie to train up and take on the pros. The rising music star quickly obliged, sparking the start of what's set to be a truly remarkable journey.

Coined NarstieRussia by the man himself, the collaborative online video series launched today, with Big Narstie getting tips from commentating legend and international reporting veteran, Barry Davies. The duo hit it off from the very start, with Narstie walking away with a new commentary catchphrase and Davies spitting rap bars as the two formed the most unexpected and loveable bromance.

Narsties' journey over the following six episodes will see him brush up his reporting, language skills and cultural understandings in a quest to become the nation's ultimate alternative reporter this summer. All episodes will be distributed across June and early July.

Speaking ahead of his adventure, Big Narstie said: "The pundits during the recent games I watched were so gas. I thought for the World Cup I'm gonna take 'em on, roll out to Russia myself and do my own ting. 888sport got involved and it's happening. I'm gonna show the world how to do proper football reporting, Narstie-style.

"First up I got to roll with my G Barry Davies, who's got mad skills. This summer we gonna do things different, show these fools some proper football analysis."

Guy Cohen, SVP & Head of B2C, 888holdings, added: "The World Cup is enormously significant for sports brands, but we were very keen to challenge the norm. We're excited to have Big Narstie on-board for our World Cup campaign, taking him from rapper to reporter. Like us and our punters, he's not afraid to truly Take 'Em On by backing himself against the naysayers, following his instincts and doing things his own way."

To watch the first episode of the series and see Big Narstie get a crash course in expert analysis from legendary commentator Barry Davies, click here.