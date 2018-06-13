-- Big bucks for a good cause at the Vincotech booth's Sudoku challenge --

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, staged a charity Sudoku challenge at the PCIM Europe show in support of Plan International Deutschland e.V. The determined efforts of Vincotech's engaged partners and the booth's staff to solve puzzle upon puzzle are now helping to make cities safer for girls.

Vincotech pledged to donate money to Plan International for every successful attempt. The funds will go to a project aimed to empower especially adolescent girls and to make large cities like Delhi, India or Hanoi, Vietnam, a safer and more inclusive place to live in. This initiative is part of Plan International's global 'Because I am a Girl' movement. The company is proud to announce that visitors stepped up to the challenge, racking up around €11.3K during the fair's three days. Vincotech matched all contributions. A €15,000 check went out to the child welfare organisation Plan International Deutschland e.V.

"Vincotech has formed a firm and sustainable partnership with Plan International over the years. We are happy to sponsor development projects supporting children's rights worldwide and we monitor the progress of these projects with great interest," says Eckart Seitter SVP Sales Marketing.

Vincotech wishes to thank everyone who supported this activity and solved the puzzle.

