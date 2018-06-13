Cell Medica (or 'the Company'), a leader in next generation cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Julia P. Gregory as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.

Annalisa Jenkins, Chair of Cell Medica, commented

"The Board of Cell Medica is very pleased to welcome Julia at such an important time for the company. She brings significant experience in biopharma corporate strategy and financing as well as a deep knowledge of the U.S. investor community and regulation. Julia will play an important role with the Board as we move forward with our innovative cell-based platforms that have the potential to deliver a dramatic impact on the lives of cancer patients."

Julia Gregory commented

"I am delighted to join Cell Medica as the company brings a new generation of CAR and TCR cell therapies into the clinical stage of development. I believe that continued progress with these novel products will create new strategic partnering and financing opportunities for Cell Medica and I look forward to working with the Board and management to realize the full potential of these transformative therapies for patients."

Ms. Gregory has extensive experience in senior roles in the biopharmaceutical industry as well as more than 20 years of investment banking experience. She currently serves as a non-executive director of several biopharmaceutical companies, including Sosei Group Corporation and Biohaven Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Gregory is also Chairman and CEO of the biotechnology financial and management advisory firm Isometry Advisors, Inc.

In her previous executive roles, Ms. Gregory served as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Board Director of ContraFect Corporation; President and CEO of Five Prime Therapeutics; and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Her corporate development experience includes leading transactions for significant strategic partnerships including development and licensing agreements with GlaxoSmithKline, Human Genome Sciences, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

As CFO at Lexicon, she led the company's $220 million public offering and was involved in the creation of Lexicon's $500 million private equity plan with Invus, LLP. Prior to her leadership positions in the biopharmaceutical industry, Ms. Gregory was an investment banker at Dillon, Read Co. and subsequently at Punk, Ziegel Company, where she served as the head of investment banking and head of its life sciences practice.

Ms. Gregory holds an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. from George Washington University.

ENDS

Notes to Editors About Cell Medica

Cell Medica is committed to transforming patients' lives through developing the significant therapeutic potential of cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. We are advancing innovative cell-based therapies using proprietary technology platforms incorporating chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and engineered T cell receptors (TCRs). Our CAR-modified T cell products are being developed in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine and University of North Carolina. Cell Medica's differentiated approach utilizes NKT cells (a subset of T cells) engineered to express IL-15 to maintain anti-cancer potency within the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment. We are developing both autologous and allogeneic (off-the-shelf) products using the CAR-NKT cell technology. In the field of engineered TCRs, we are working with University College London, to develop the Dominant TCR technology to improve the potency of TCR-modified T cells while maintaining the safety profile. Our product portfolio also includes baltaleucel-T (EBV-specific T cells) for the treatment of lymphomas associated with the Epstein Barr virus. Cell Medica is headquartered in London with subsidiaries in Zurich and Houston.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005231/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Cell Medica:

Kevin S. Boyle, Sr.

CFO, Cell Medica

+1-832-581-4476

Kevin.Boyle@cellmedica.com