A critical addition to Governance Cloud, new Insights offering keeps boards in-the-know in real time

Diligent Corporation, the leader in enterprise governance management and the most trusted provider of secure board collaboration solutions, today announced the beta launch of Diligent Insights, a curated content feed of news and thought leadership resources developed exclusively for board directors. Serving more than 14,000 organizations and 450,000 users worldwide, Diligent continues to innovate and expand board governance tools and is excited to bring on more than 2,000 influential early adopter directors in the first wave of users on the Insights module and is generating rave reviews.

Cyber risk oversight, shareholder activism and digital transformation these are just some of the many pressing challenges confronting today's board directors. To expand awareness and to spread knowledge of these issues in the boardroom, Diligent Insights delivers impactful articles and video content within the Diligent platform directly to board members.

Fueled by Diligent's exciting recent acquisition of Boardroom Resources- the premier educational resource for board members Insights provides reliable resources and third-party content contributed by trusted organizations such as the NACD, PwC's Governance Insights Center and Spencer Stuart.

"The life of a board member can be fast-paced," said T.K. Kerstetter, founder and CEO of Boardroom Resources and host of Inside America's Boardrooms. "With Insights, Diligent is dedicated to arming directors with the guidance and resources necessary to navigate today's fast-evolving landscape. This offering is just the first step in a very exciting multi-year roadmap of delivering thought leadership and best practices to the board, corporate secretary and general counsel."

The Diligent Insights module empowers boards and governance professionals to lead with more confidence and to ful?ll their board responsibilities with greater effectiveness. Insights users have the ability to customize their content feed by selecting the topics most relevant to their board, committees or areas of interest in order to both understand best practices and stay on top of timely issues related to their individual roles.

"As a director, it's critical to have access to independent governance information. The content on Insights offers an impressive mix of articles, videos, research and oversight frameworks," says Betsy Atkins, who currently serves on the boards of Cognizant, Schneider Electric, Volvo Cars and Wynn Resorts. "Because it sits right alongside my board materials, it's easy to digest the content that's most relevant to me and access it anytime from my Diligent iPhone app."

Diligent thrives on empowering board members and enhancing their impact at each and every meeting because in a world where business evolves with each passing second, Diligent knows that keeping board directors up to pace with the most relevant information has never been more crucial to staying ahead of the curve.

"Today, we're constantly bombarded with information, but determining the best sources of content most relevant to you can be challenging," says Diligent CEO Brian Stafford.

"That's why we've created Diligent Insights to provide board directors with the most insightful, highly curated content from widely acknowledged experts. With this latest addition to our Governance Cloud offering, we're continuing to push the boundaries of innovation in the boardroom."

Boards of directors can expect other exciting updates in the months ahead as Diligent continues to enhance its content offerings for boards. For more information on Insights and Diligent's Governance Cloud, the only holistic enterprise governance management solution on the market, visit https://diligent.com and https://diligent.com/governance-cloud

