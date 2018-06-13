Presagis Launches New Modeling and Simulation Software Suite 17

MONTREAL, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presagis today released the newest version of its modeling and simulation (M&S) software portfolio, M&S Suite 17. Comprising industry-standard software such as Creator, Terra Vista, STAGE, Vega Prime, and Ondulus, M&S Suite 17 has added hundreds of new features and enhancements.

M&S Suite 17 provides an open, modular and standards-based simulation development framework designed to support a full range of applications across air, land, sea, for the defense, security and intelligence markets. Each product in the Suite offers new capabilities that support the Presagis focus on high-fidelity visuals, sensors and simulation.

Most of the significant enhancements were performed in direct response to the demands of Presagis customers. With a focus on user workflow and performance, Presagis made hundreds of changes to parameters, options, and interfaces to help users work more logically, have more flexibility, and improve their user experience.

"When defining the M&S Suite 17 roadmap, we wanted to add enhancements that would be meaningful to our customers and build it according to how they work," explains Stéphane Blondin, Presagis' Vice President of Product Management and Marketing. "Today, our customers don't work the same way they did ten, or even five, years ago. By understanding their workflows, needs, and limitations, we are able to provide tools, enhancements, and features that should benefit our users day in and day out."

The M&S Suite 17 not only introduces major innovations but has also expanded with four major additions:

Ondulus NVG: Building on the success of the Ondulus family of sensor products, Ondulus NVG now gives users the ability to add realistic physics-based night-vision sensor simulation to their research, training or mission planning environments.

Terra Vista Builder: Designed for customers operating large database production capabilities, Presagis created a new cost-effective version of Terra Vista that lets them independently build multiple projects at once on large server farms.

Ondulus Radar Pro: This offering of Ondulus Radar groups all previously existing radar modes and adds four new ones into a single competitive package.

3D Models Library: Featuring over a thousand high-quality models, this new simulation-ready asset library offers a rich mixture of military and civilian vehicles, weapons, vegetation, buildings and accessories that will help build large realistic simulation environments.

"The M&S Suite is a pillar in the Presagis portfolio. We continue to respond to our customers' needs by providing new features and tools for content creators, as well as wider access and more development and scripting functionality for developers. We truly appreciate the loyalty of our customer base and want to make sure they always remain at the forefront of the performance and capabilities of the latest technology," adds Blondin.

About Presagis

Presagis is a global leader providing commercial modeling, simulation and embedded software solutions to the aerospace, defense and security, and critical infrastructure markets. Presagis combines an open simulation development framework with expert professional services to help customers streamline development workflows, reduce project risks, and deliver game-quality immersive simulations. Presagis is also at the forefront of avionics software design for certifiable cockpit displays. The company serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including many of the world's most respected organizations such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, BAE Systems, and CAE. For more information, visit www.presagis.com.

