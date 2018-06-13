FireEye, Inc., the intelligence-led security company, today announced it won the SC Magazine Europe award for Best Email Security Solution.

Winners of the 2018 SC Awards Europe announced at a June 5 ceremony in London were selected by a panel of judges drawn from the senior ranks of the information security profession. During the judging process, each finalist went through a rigorous evaluation that included in-depth analysis, analyst reports, and/or product reviews.

FireEye Email Security catches common and advanced email threats to reduce the risk of security incidents becoming more serious. Capabilities include:

Email analysis for threats hidden in password-protected and encrypted attachments and malicious URLs

A comprehensive stack for advanced threat protection against attachment, credential phishing and imposter-based attacks

Quick evolution as the threat landscape changes to stay one step ahead of attackers

Integrated antivirus and anti-spam protection, which consolidates email security and reduces the number of vendors in the email stack

The judges noted that FireEye Email Security's "real time intelligence feeds provide updates to identify newly detected attacks making this a great enterprise solution."

"Winning the 2018 SC Awards Europefor Best Email Security Solution demonstrates FireEye's focus on innovation and our continued commitment to solving our customers' biggest challenges," said Jason Martin, FireEye executive vice president of engineering and security products. "The award shows that the community recognizes FireEye Email Security's emergence as a leader in this area, with a solution that makes the most of our threat intelligence and security innovations to enable customers to proactively detect and stop all types of advanced email-borne threats."

SC editor-in-chief Tony Morbin said, "SC's independent panel of expert judges had to pick our winners on merit, based on their entries, and their hours of deliberation has enabled them to come up with truly worthy winners that stand out from the competition."

In addition to winning the Best Email Security Solution category, FireEye was a finalist for the Best Security Company.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 6,800 customers across 67 countries, including more than 45 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

