Drone USA, Inc.: Drone USA Enters into Marketing Partnership with Thermaxx

Targeting Energy Efficiency and Savings

WEST HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / Drone USA, Inc. (OTCQB: DRUS) ("Drone USA" or the "Company"), a service provider, manufacturer and reseller of drones, distributor of products to the U.S. Government and now a seller of environmental products, today announced a reseller partnership with Thermaxx LLC, a company that specializes in energy efficient insulation jackets.

Thermaxx's solutions enable clients to save energy with easy to use, removable insulation jackets when traditional stay-in-place insulation is not practical, especially for mechanical systems, pipes, valves and heavy equipment. Combining expertise in heat loss, wireless monitoring, insulation design, and several other disciplines, Thermaxx become the #1 provider and fabricator of removable insulation jackets and covers.

Michael Bannon, Drone USA's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As we re-position and re-brand our company, we will be changing our corporate name to Bantek Inc., which will have three divisions: Distributing (Howco Washington and Howco CT), Aerospace (Drone USA) and Environmental & Energy Savings (Thermaxx). Being a founder of Thermaxx LLC, I am intimate with Thermaxx's products and patented technology. Prior to founding Drone USA, I managed Thermaxx's international division. We will now be selling Thermaxx jackets internationally in South and Central America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. We will also be selling domestically to Bantek's customers in the United States."

"Thermaxx is excited about the opportunities that Drone USA's Environmental & Energy Savings division will bring to the table," stated, Philip J. Johns, Chief Executive Officer of Thermaxx, LLC. "We are always pushing to introduce new technology and innovation into the insulation industry, making Bantek an ideal fit. Our presence both overseas and in North America can benefit from Bantek's wide reach, while Bantek's customers can be assured that they are receiving the best energy saving solutions in the market."

About Thermaxx, LLC

Thermaxx was founded with a single purpose: to help its clients save energy with removable insulation blankets when traditional stay-in-place insulation is not practical. Thermaxx provides an energy recapture solution for commercial, district, and industrial steam systems - together representing almost 10% of U.S. energy consumption. Its dedication has resulted in a long list of customers who are saving money thanks to Thermaxx Jackets, most of its projects provide a return on Investment of under two years. Thermaxx offers products for steam, hot water, acoustic, and chilled applications that are designed to keep energy where it belongs. Its patented M&V sensor is able to prove the savings in real-time, and its "Slates" keep track of it all. Combining expertise in heat loss, wireless monitoring, insulation design, custom manufacturing, and asset management, Thermaxx become the #1 provider and fabricator of removable insulation jackets and covers.

For additional information about Thermaxx LLC., please visit www.thermaxxjackets.com.

About Drone USA, Inc.

Drone USA, Inc. (OTCQB: DRUS), headquartered in West Have, CT., is a service provider, manufacturer and reseller of drones and distributor of products to the U.S. Government. Our competitive advantage stems from offering superior service, high quality products and establishing and maintaining life-long customer friendships. Our primary markets U.S. police, firemen, U.S. industry and the U.S. Government.

For additional information about Drone USA, please visit: www.droneusainc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Michael Bannon

Chief Executive Officer

mike@droneusainc.com



Hayden IR

Investor Relations(917) 658-7878

hart@haydenir.com



SOURCE: Drone USA, Inc.