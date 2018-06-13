Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Updates Operational Results

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) (the "Company" or "Camber"), based in San Antonio, Texas, a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, announces its workover results for the last thirty days.

The Company has operations ongoing in two of its recent acquisition areas. Since closing our acquisition in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma, which at closing had only one well on production with minimal output, we have now reworked and put on to production a total of nine wells. From the initial results, the production from these wells should be approximately 1,500 thousand cubic feet (MCF) of gas per day. Additionally, as these wells continue to dewater, these results could improve.

Since closing the Panhandle acquisition in Hutchinson County, Texas, the Company has worked over eleven wells. With another thirty-eight wells to workover, funding permitting, we believe this acquisition has the capability for significant future growth. These eleven wells should be on production in the next three weeks.

These activities are all consistent with Camber's previously announced growth plans.

The Company is also continuing negotiations with International Bank of Commerce ("IBC"), the Company's senior lender, regarding a long-term resolution of its default. Such resolution could involve some transfer of assets to accommodate a substantial reduction in the Company's debt level. The objective of such a transaction will be to improve the Company's equity position on its balance sheet in order for the Company to better meet its continued listing requirements with the NYSE American.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Based in Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Hunton formation in Central Oklahoma in addition to anticipated project development in the Texas Panhandle. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.camber.energy .

