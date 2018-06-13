B2B financial platform provider ULS Technology on Wednesday appointed Elaine Bucknor as a non-executive director of the company with immediate effect. Bucknor has over two decades worth of experience in operational and strategic technology consultancy and leadership roles, and is currently Sky Plc's group chief information security officer and a group director in its Technology Executive team. The AIM-traded company said she has previously advised on technological capabilities at board level and ...

