Budget airline Ryanair had agreed make a $300m investment in the opening of a new base at Southend airport, giving a boost to operator Stobart Group. The five-year agreement, extendable to ten, has been agreed on Stobart's standard commercial terms. Ryanair plans to operate three planes out of the airport from summer 2019, carrying passengers on 13 routes to eight European countries, including six new destinations. At least 55 weekly flights will result in the need for 750 on-site jobs per year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...