Mass spectrometry instrument developer Microsaic Systems on Wednesday signed an agreement with Omicron Research for the distribution of Microsaic's 4500 MiD MS detector. According to Microsaic, the 4500 MiD MS detector combines a vacuum system, electronics and computer inside one box, and can be installed where no other mass spectrometer can be easily deployed, all while retaining the performance of a conventional mass spectrometer system. The AIM traded company said that the agreement will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...