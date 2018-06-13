Levels of employment in the single currency bloc pushed further above their crisis peaks in 2008 over the course of the first quarter of 2018, led by the Netherlands, Germany and Spain. Employment in the euro area jumped by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter over the three months ending in March, according to Eurostat, and was 1.4% higher versus the same period one year ago. In terms of quarterly rates of change, and from among the bloc's largest economies, employment increased by 0.4% in Germany and Spain ...

