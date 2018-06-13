Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Statement re: Share Price Movement 13-Jun-2018 / 12:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 June 2018 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Statement re: Share Price Movement Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), notes the recent continuation of the rise in its share price and the Board confirms it knows of no reason for the price rise, save for the ongoing developments and collaborations previously announced. As detailed in its portfolio announcement of 16 May 2018, the current aggregate balance sheet valuation of Tern's investments is approximately GBP11 million. Following Tern's most recent fundraising on 14 May 2018, which raised GBP700,000 at a price of 18.5 pence per share, and the subsequent investment in FundamentalVR and loan to Device Authority, the cash position of Tern as of 12 June 2018 is GBP1.49m. Further announcements will be made as and when required in accordance with the AIM Rules. Enquiries Tern Plc Via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: STR - Share Price Movement TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5642 EQS News ID: 695039 End of Announcement EQS News Service

