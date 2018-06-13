

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated in May after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 2.6 percent in May from 2.0 percent in April. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.1 percent annually in May and transport costs climbed by 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent from April, when it rose by 0.4 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 2.3 percent annually and by 0.4 percent monthly in May.



