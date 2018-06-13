BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



13 June 2018

The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2018. A dividend of 1.0 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 20 July 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 22 June 2018 (ex-dividend date is 21 June 2018).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 29 June 2018.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639