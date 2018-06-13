Poster to be Presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2018)

On June 14, CreakyJoints will present a poster at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2018) meeting in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Two additional abstracts were accepted for publication.

Utilizing the ArthritisPower research registry, which now boasts more than 15,000 consented patient participants, the poster titled, "Barriers to Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Optimisation: Real-World Data from the ArthritisPower Registry," reports data from a registry sub-study of 257 rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients who experienced high disease activity as measured by the RAPID3 (median 18.0 on 0-30 scale) despite 70 percent (180/257) being treated with DMARDS (non-biologic or biologic). However, of those, only 37 percent (67/180) were offered a treatment change at their last physician visit, with 72 percent agreeing to a switch (48/67). Most patients intensified their treatment (33/44, 75 percent) because their symptoms remained bad or worsened, whereas only 36 percent of patients elected to change therapies because they did not reach pre-determined treat-to-target goals.

"Our findings indicate that patients are highly deferential to their physician's recommendations for treatment escalation," said W. Benjamin Nowell, Ph.D., Director of Patient-Centered Research, CreakyJoints and an ArthritisPower co-principal investigator. "At the same time, it's concerning that rheumatologists and patients may not be effectively engaging around treat-to-target goals even when symptoms, lab results, or patient-reported outcomes data reported via ArthritisPower warrant such discussion. This study suggests that people living with RA need to feel empowered to discuss and consider treatment escalation with their doctor when both agree that a change is merited."

The study was conducted with support from UCB Pharma.

Overview of CreakyJoints Data at EULAR 2018

Barriers to Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Optimisation: Real-World Data from the ArthritisPower Registry

Identifier: THU0159

Poster presentation: June 14, 2018 at 11:45 a.m. CET.

Correlation Between RAPID3 and PROMIS10 in Patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis

Identifier: AB0849

Published abstract

Correlation Between RAPID3 and PROMIS10 in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis

Identifier: AB0904

Published abstract

About ArthritisPower

Created by CreakyJoints and supported by a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), ArthritisPower is the first ever patient-led, patient-centered research registry for joint, bone, and inflammatory skin conditions. The free ArthritisPower mobile and desktop application allows patients to track and share their symptoms and treatments while simultaneously participating in research in a secure and easy manner. ArthritisPower Patient Governors serve as gatekeepers for researchers seeking to access registry data or solicit the community to participate in unique, voluntary studies. To learn more and join ArthritisPower, visit www.ArthritisPower.org.

About CreakyJoints

CreakyJoints, founded in 1999, is the go-to source for millions of arthritis patients and their families world-wide who are seeking education, support, advocacy, and patient-centered research. CreakyJoints is part of the Global Healthy Living Foundation, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic illness. For more information and to become a member (for free), visit www.CreakyJoints.org.

