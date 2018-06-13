GXV3370 offers a powerful desktop video phone with 7" touch screen, Android 7.0, integrated WiFi/Bluetooth and more

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, today announced a new member of its award-winning GXV series of IP video phones. The GXV3370 IP Video Phone for Android offers a powerful desktop video phone featuring Android 7.0, a 7" touch screen, real-time HD video telephony, built-in WiFi Bluetooth and more.

The GXV3370 supports open SIP standards, offers HD audio, an intuitive user interface, advanced SDK/API for custom application development and is fully interoperable with nearly all major SIP voice and video platforms. This comprehensive IP Video Phone also seamlessly integrates with Grandstream's other solutions, including SIP cameras, door systems, IP PBXs and video conferencing offerings.

Notable features of the GXV3370 include:

Runs Android 7.0 and offers access to the millions of apps in the Google Play Store

Built-in megapixel camera for 720p HD H.264 video calling with privacy shutter

7 inch (1024 x 600) 5-point capacitive touch screen

Integrated dual-band WiFi (802.11a/b/g/n)

Built-in HD Bluetooth for syncing with mobile devices and connecting Bluetooth headsets

4-core 1.3GHz ARM Cortex A53 processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC Flash

Support for up to 16 lines and 16 SIP accounts, up to 7-way audio conferencing and 3-way video conferencing

HD audio, speakerphone with HD acoustic chamber, advanced echo cancellation and excellent double-talk performance

Dual switched auto-sensing Gigabit ports with PoE

"We are excited to introduce the newest member of our long-standing GXV series, the GXV3370," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "Our innovative GXV series is truly one-of-a-kind as they offers some of the only IP video phones on the market that allow users to harness the full power of Android. This new model offers a significant upgrade to our existing GXV series models thanks to Android 7.0 and a much more powerful hardware platform. We expect the GXV3370 to extend our legacy of producing the finest and best-selling IP Video Phone on the market."

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the GXV3370, which includes product datasheets, links to technical resources, guides and firmware.

Price and Availability

The GXV3370 IP Video is generally available now through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a list price of $349 USD.

