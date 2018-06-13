Cielo Launches Diversity & Inclusion Certification Program for Employees

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo (formerly Pinstripe), the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, has designed a diversity and inclusion certification program for its more than 2,000 employees worldwide. This program ensures that Cielo recruiters, talent acquisition coordinators and interview specialists have the critical skills and knowledge to support and advance clients' D&I strategies.

To become certified, Cielo employees must complete a series of courses on topics like: unconscious bias, diversity and sourcing strategy, veteran retention and increasing representation of women in leadership positions. Assessments following the courses must be answered 100% correctly. Upon certification, each employee will be required to enroll in a minimum of three hours of continued learning annually.

Most business leaders now cite diversity and inclusion as a top priority (source: Deloitte's 2017 Global Human Capital Trends report), and it has been shown to improve both candidate experience and employee engagement, carrying through all the way to stronger financial performance. Equipping all of its employees with diversity and inclusion certification fits with Cielo's culture, and allows the organization to meet the needs of its clients.

"At Cielo, we have a shared cultural belief that we achieve more when we create an environment that is fair, collaborative, inclusive and reflective of the communities in which we live and work," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "Not only is it right thing to do, it's also the best business strategy, as diversity has a strong correlation with financial performance."

As a leader in the RPO industry, Cielo possesses a unique opportunity to advance D&I hiring practices both internally and through the work it does with clients all over the world. The certification program follows Cielo earlier this year announcing that it had become the first RPO provider to commit to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, which shares information, generates ideas and develops programs to foster D&I across 70 industries and millions of employees globally.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Under its WE BECOME YOU philosophy, Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams primarily serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes 2,000 employees, serving 154 clients across 92 countries in 36 languages. The industry has verified Cielo's reputation for executing innovative solutions that provide business impact through numerous awards and recognitions, including its #1 position on the HRO Today RPO Baker's Dozen listing, PEAK Matrix Leader placement by Everest Group and Industry Leader designation by NelsonHall. Cielo knows talent is rising - and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

