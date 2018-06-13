Despite an increase in average prices, bid prices are well below €0.05/kWh. The volume of tenders was again significantly oversubscribed. Enerparc was awarded more than half of the bids.For the first time since Germany launched pilot tenders in 2015, the average bid price between two rounds has increased, albeit slightly. A total of 28 bids, totaling 183 MW, were awarded, Germany's Federal Network Agency today. The average bid price was €0.0459/kWh - just slightly above the result of February's tender, which saw €0.0433/kWh. The lowest bid was €0.0389/kWh, while the highest was €0.0496/kWh. ...

