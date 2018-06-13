

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Producer Price Index for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET Wednesday. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, up from 0.1 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the pound, it fell against the franc and the yen.



The greenback was worth 110.51 against the yen, 0.9866 against the franc, 1.1764 against the euro and 1.3338 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



