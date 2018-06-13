Photonics Imaging Technology Leading the Way in Bio-Imaging Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global photonics market is becoming a technological and economic powerhouse, generating over $500 Billion in 2017 according to Stratistics MRC. It's also expected the market will experience a CAGR of 10.5% through 2026, when it will surpass $1300 Billion. Drivers in the market's growth include growing usage of photonics in numerous industries, as well as an overall increasing adoption of advanced technologies for enhanced efficiency. The increasing demand as well as growth rate for photonic crystals in the market is attributed to their growing usage in applications of optical fiber, LED, image sensors, and solar & photovoltaic (PV) cell, among others, in the industrial, aerospace & defense, life sciences & healthcare and other end-use industries. Active stocks today include: Zecotek Photonics Inc. (OTC:ZMSPF) (TSX-V:ZMS), Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), Forgive Corp. (NYSE:FTV).



Zecotek Photonics Inc. (OTC: ZMSPF) (TSXV: ZMS.V) BREAKING NEWS: Zecotek Photonics, a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, is pleased to announce the single largest purchase order of $5,000,000 for its patented LFS scintillation crystals through a distribution partner in China. The crystals will be used for positron emission tomography (PET) medical scanning equipment.



"2018 will be a transformative year for Zecotek's medical imaging business," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "This purchase order of $5 million represents more revenue than we have achieved previously in an entire year. The order also demonstrates the success of the patient and systematic approach we have taken in the Chinese marketplace. Our initiatives have established a strong foothold in China by creating key distribution partnerships, building a talented local sales team, and, as recently announced, installing our own state-of-the-art crystal production facility. The large order comes from one of our key sales channel partners for components related to the PET/CT medical imaging industry. The first shipment of LFS crystals is expected to be completed in the next 30 days, with the crystals coming from our current inventory. The remaining shipments will take place over the next 12 months and will be supplied by our new crystal production facility in Shanghai. We will continue to aggressively expand our sales opportunities in China and elsewhere and look forward to reporting further results."



Zecotek's LFS series of scintillation crystals are known to be uniquely qualified for components in PET medical scanners. LFS crystals have the fastest decay parameter in their category, the best energy resolution and competitive pricing, which are key attributes for the new configurations of high resolution Time Of Flight PET scanners. PET OEMs have conducted comparative tests with other many other scintillation materials, and recognize Zecotek's LFS crystals to be superior for specific designs of PET medical scanners. Read this and more news for Zecotek Photonics at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/zms.html



In other industry developments of note:



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) recently announced that it has largely completed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the Communication Markets Division (CMD) from 3M Company. Corning anticipates closing the sale of the remaining telecommunications system integration services business later in 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The acquisition extends Corning Optical Communications' market reach and access to global customers, particularly in key growth areas in Europe, the Middle East and Asia; the Central and Latin America regions; and the in-building network market segment. The acquisition also expands the optical solutions Corning can provide existing customers through CMD's high-bandwidth portfolio.

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE:NPTN) came to a close up slightly on Tuesday at $7.11 per share. NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) recently announced it has chosen Aquant's Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to more quickly and accurately diagnose machine failures, resulting in greater productivity and uptime of the company's 3D printers. Aquant is an enterprise AI platform that uses machine learning to learn the enterprise's unique language and use it to maximize equipment uptime. Aquant's Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms rapidly convert historical structured and unstructured data into a meaningful knowledge base, providing predictive and actionable service recommendations. Using Aquant, 3D Systems' technicians will be able to more quickly diagnose issues based on reported symptoms, immediately escalate complex problems, and better predict parts required for service calls - increasing first-time-fix rates.

Forgive Corp . (NYSE:FTV) recently announced today that it has made a binding offer to Ethicon, Inc.*, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, to purchase the Advanced Sterilization Products ("ASP") business for approximately $2.7 billion in cash. Based on financial measures provided by Johnson & Johnson, ASP generated 2017 revenue of approximately $775 million (unaudited) and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25% (unaudited). ASP is a leading global provider of innovative sterilization and disinfection solutions and pioneered low-temperature hydrogen peroxide sterilization technology. ASP's products, which are sold globally, include the STERRAD system for sterilizing instruments and the EVOTECH and ENDOCLENS systems for endoscope reprocessing and cleaning.



