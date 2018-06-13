GISMA Business School Launches Summer School with Four Courses Exploring Business Global Trends

HANNOVER, Germany, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The programmes will focus on digitalisation and gender dynamics in the workplace

GISMA Business School has today announced the launch of its Summer School, which will start this year with four programmes in Berlin and Hannover.

Over the months of July and August, the GISMA Summer School will offer a range of two-week programmes, available to domestic and international students. The courses have been designed to broaden students' knowledge of some of the most relevant topics that are shaping the current global business landscape, including: digital transformation, big data and digital ethics, and gender dynamics in the workplace.

The Summer School portfolio has been developed by GISMA's faculty to effectively prepare candidates to address these issues. Dr. Elisabeth Grindel-Denby, Director of Academic Affairs at GISMA Business School, said: "Over the past years, digitalisation and gender dynamics have become an integral part of international business, shaping strategies and impacting on outcomes."

"We believe a deep understanding of these trends will become more and more relevant for aspiring professionals. These courses will give our students exhaustive knowledge and direct experience in the field, which will equip them with specific skills to excel in global business roles."

During the two-week summer programmes, students will benefit from GISMA's excellent connections to local businesses in Berlin and Hannover. Taught entirely in English, the courses will include lectures, workshops, and company visits.

GISMA Summer School will offer the following programmes:

The Digital Firm and Services

Big Data and Digital Ethics

Gender Dynamics in the Workplace

The Digital Transformation of the Established Firm - An Integrative approach

The structure of the courses will allow German and international students to expand their academic knowledge and acquire new skills. "Thanks to this inclusive approach, GISMA Summer School creates the perfect environment to shape well-rounded specialists for the modern world of business," added Dr. Grindel-Denby.

For more information, please visit: https://www.gisma.com/programmes/summer-school

About GISMA Business School

GISMA Business School was founded in 1999 to support the business community of Lower Saxony in its internationalisation efforts by providing management education to young professionals and executives from Germany and all around the world.

Since then, GISMA has produced a global community of alumni who have accelerated their careers in Germany and abroad with a solid foundation in management theory, diverse practical experience, and invaluable connections with their fellow graduates and previous alumni. GISMA's classes are taught by expert faculty from around the world who bring academic and practical experience to the classroom.