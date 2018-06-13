Cineworld to Launch 100 ScreenX Locations Across the U.S. and Europe, Marking Significant Expansion of the Immersive Movie Environment

- Immersive 270-Degree Theatre Technology to be Installed in 10 Different Markets Worldwide

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX has announced today a partnership with Cineworld Group to open 100 ScreenX locations at its theatres in the next few years. This agreement, which marks a major milestone for both companies, will include installing the multi-projection cinematic system in 10 different countries: U.S., U.K., Ireland, Israel and seven other European countries.

This marks a major expansion for ScreenX, an immersive, 270-degree panoramic film-viewing experience that extends the screen to the auditorium walls, allowing for more creative possibilities. The three-sided theater format expands feature films to give moviegoers the most immersive experience possible.

ScreenX has quickly and effectively increased its international reach, successfully screening both Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike. Past titles from major Hollywood studios in the premium format include: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Pirates of the Caribbean: DeadMen Tell No Tales, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Black Panther and Rampage with upcoming releases to include Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Meg,The Nun, Aquaman,Shazam! with additional titles to be announced.

"Our relationship with CJ 4DPLEX goes beyond accelerating the installation of new 4DX and ScreenX locations around the world, to a shared vision of the future of immersive cinema," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of the Cineworld Group. "We are committed to maintaining a premium moviegoing environment at all of our locations in all regions and the adoption of the most innovative cinema technologies is key to bringing our customers the best experience possible."

"Cineworld continues to prove that it understands the formula for success as we look to the future of the movies," said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We are proud to build on this partnership and very excited to bring a record number of major studio releases to the growing number of ScreenX locations that we know will thrill attendees."

Previously-opened U.S. ScreenX locations include two in the Los Angeles area, one in Las Vegas and 139 more locations across the globe. In the past year, the number of ScreenX auditoriums has increased exponentially. With additional auditoriums expected to open up across China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, France, Switzerland, Turkey, Middle East and LATAM, it is expected to operate over 200 screens by the end of 2018 - more than 30% growth compared to 2017. This includes the recently announced largest ScreenX auditorium in the world, opening this summer at a B&B Theatres location in Liberty, MO.

This partnership signifies a major expansion of the ScreenX franchise. Cineworld has previously partnered with ScreenX's parent company, CJ 4DPLEX, to open up to 145 4DX locations across the U.S and Europe. This marked an additional increment of 99 screens from the already existing 46 locations spread throughout the U.S. and Europe.

