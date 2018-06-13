IPC Wins 'Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment' for Unigy 360 in Prestigious Intelligent Trading Technology Awards 2018

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, announced today that it has won Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment for its Unigy 360 platform, in the Intelligent Trading Technology (ITT) Awards 2018. The ITT Awards are designed to acknowledge excellence in trading technology within capital markets, and focus on the community of specialized suppliers of trading operations technology.

"It is tremendously gratifying to know that in its inaugural year, Unigy 360 has had a strong impact on the global financial markets, an achievement that is reinforced by this significant win," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer of IPC. "Increasingly we are seeing regulated users in the global financial markets needing to connect with traders on a single platform that provides ease, security, and data intelligence, which is exactly what Unigy 360's cloud-based service brings."

IPC's Unigy 360 is the industry's first fully managed, resilient SaaS solution to address the most complex and challenging communications and workflow requirements of regulated users in the global financial market. Unigy 360 offers the advantages of IPC's industry-leading Unigy platform for unified communications and applications along with the simplicity and scalability of a cloud-based solution. The solution also includes the Unigy 360 application, which provides reliable, secure and "anytime, anywhere, any device" access to counterparties, liquidity, and trade lifecycle services.

"Given the increasing uptake of the financial services cloud, this was a highly competitive category," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO at the A-Team Group. "IPC's Unigy 360 came through as the clear winner."

About the ITT Awards

The ITT awards evaluation considered depth of involvement in capital markets, relevance of a solution or service to the award category and the potential interest of a solution or service to the ITT community. Only financial institutions could vote in the final ITT Awards process to make the shortlist, and winners were selected by the ITT editorial team and financial industry executive members of the ITS Summit Advisory Board.

About IPC

