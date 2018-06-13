OutSystems today announced the keynote speakers for NextStep 2018, the number one event series focused on low-code and digital transformation. This year's conferences will take place first in Boston, September 25-27, at the Renaissance Waterfront Hotel, followed by Amsterdam, October 8-9, in the historic Taets Art and Event Park.

OutSystems visionary CEO Paulo Rosado, whose leadership drove the company to a recent valuation of more than $1 billion, will headline this year's keynotes. Additional keynote speakers for NextStep 2018 include a shortlist of insightful leaders, adept at identifying emerging technology trends and cultivating teams and organizations to unprecedented growth.

NextStep Boston keynote speaker George Blankenship is widely credited for driving consumer adoption and engagement throughout his career, but notably as an executive at Gap Inc., Apple, and most recently Tesla. In his presentation, Blankenship will share his highly sought-after insights on building--and maintaining--brand loyalty and ensuring that organizations remain forward-thinking in evolving markets.

Wired Magazine's executive editor and tech-trend spotter, Jeremy White, keynotes day 2 in Amsterdam. From the Internet of Things to AI, smart homes to smart cities, and flying cars to passenger drones, White has firsthand experience identifying emerging trends, as well as personal contact with the global business leaders driving them.

Complementing a stellar keynote lineup, attendees will have dual content streams to follow:

Moving from Strategy to Digital Initiatives : This stream explores the path from ideation to implementation, with panels and stand-alone presentations covering modern agility, APIs, and a look into the future of human AI-assisted development.

: This stream explores the path from ideation to implementation, with panels and stand-alone presentations covering modern agility, APIs, and a look into the future of human AI-assisted development. Modern IT in Practice: For those seeking practical guidance on emerging low-code technologies and methods, this stream includes sessions covering modern application methods, microservices, DevOps, and consumer-facing app development.

These streams are in addition to a full schedule of product demos, networking breaks, and the highly anticipated OutSystems Innovation Awards program, which recognizes OutSystems customers who are delivering in truly innovative ways.

After a full day of presentations from futurists and technologists, and networking with more than a thousand CIOs, CTOs, IT leaders, and developers, attendees can take in the sights, sounds, and tastes at this year's venues. Boston's Renaissance Waterfront hotel offers unparalleled views of the Seaport District, with more outdoor dining options than anywhere else in the city.

Amsterdam's Taets Art and Event Park, surrounded by the North Sea Canal, is the perfect marriage of form and function, mirroring the modern design found throughout the city, but in a unique, historic setting.

OutSystems would like to thank NextStep 2018 returning sponsors: Deloitte (Global sponsor), Truewind, Noesis, Do iT Lean, Infosistema, CoolProfs, Glintt, Conclusion, Synobsys, Roff, Inforza, AskBlue, Everis. And welcome to our new sponsor: Tech Mahindra.

