Civil Helicopter Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Weight Classification (Light, Intermediate, Medium, Large, Heavy) Plus Analysis of Top Companies Producing Rotorcraft for Search & Rescue (SAR), Law Enforcement, Police, Coast Guard, Passenger & Cargo Transport, Energy, Oil & Gas, Utility, Airlift, Corporate/VIP, Training, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire Fighting, Disaster Relief, Security, Agriculture, Forestry, Media, Tourism

The latest report from business intelligence provider company name offers comprehensive analysis of the global civil helicopter market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $8.37bn in 2018.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Now: In March 2018, Ukraine signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for the purchase of 55 new H125, H145, and H225 platforms to be used by the Ukrainian National Guard (UNG), as well as by government and law enforcement agencies. This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new report you find 184 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 245 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global civil helicopter market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Global Civil Helicopter Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• Regional Civil Helicopter Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• Asia-Pacific Civil Helicopter Forecast 2018-2028

• South America Civil Helicopter Forecast 2018-2028

• Europe Civil Helicopter Forecast 2018-2028

• North America Civil Helicopter Forecast 2018-2028

• Middle East and Africa Civil Helicopter Forecast 2018-2028

• Civil Helicopter Submarket Forecasts From 2018-2028 By Weight Classification

• Light Civil Helicopter Forecast 2018-2028

• Intermediate Civil Helicopter Forecast 2018-2028

• Medium Civil Helicopter Forecast 2018-2028

• Large & Heavy Civil Helicopter Forecast 2018-2028

• Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global & Regional Civil Helicopter Markets From 2018-2028

• Detailed Tables Containing 127 Contracts / Projects And Programmes In The Civil Helicopter Market

• Profiles Of The Leading Civil Helicopter Companies

• Airbus Helicopters

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

• Bell Helicopter Textron Inc

• Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

• Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

• MD Helicopters Inc

• Robinson Helicopter Company

• Russian Helicopters JSC

• Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Helicopter OEMs

• Components suppliers

• Engine manufacturers

• Avionics specialists

• Composites companies

• Business development managers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Marketing managers

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the civil helicopter market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today Civil Helicopter Market Report 2018-2028. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report, please contact Sara Perun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2215/Civil-Helicopter-Market-Report-2018-2028

Companies Listed

AAR Airlift Group

ADAC Luftfahrt Technik

ADAC Luftrettung

Aerial Power Lines Sdn Bhd.

Aero Eli Servizi Contruzioni Aeronautiche

Aerochine Aviation Ltd.

Aerokopter SA

Aeromot

Aeronautical Accessories Inc

AgustaWestland

AgustaWestland Brazil

AgustaWestland Malaysia

AgustaWestland North America

AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation

AgustaWestland Yeovil

Aichi Prefecture

Air Evac Lifeteam

Air Medical Group Holdings

Air Methods

Air Zermatt

Airbus Group Australia Pacific (NZ) Pty Ltd

Airbus Helicopters Canada Ltd

Airbus Helicopters Chile SpA

Airbus Helicopters China Co Ltd

Airbus Helicopters China HK Ltd

Airbus Helicopters Cono Sur SA

Airbus Helicopters de Mexico SA de CV

Airbus Helicopters Espana SA

Airbus Helicopters Inc

Airbus Helicopters Japan Co Ltd

Airbus Helicopters Korea

Airbus Helicopters Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Airbus Helicopters Philippines Inc

Airbus Helicopters SouthEast Asia Pte Ltd

Airbus Helicopters Southern Africa Ltd

Airbus Helicopters UK Ltd

Airbus Helicopters Vostok

Airbus SAS

Airfast Indonesia.

Aiut Alpin Dolomites

Alp Aviation

AlpTeknik Havacilik AS

Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

Aspen Avionics

Associated Aircraft Group Inc

Atlantic Airways

Australian Helicopters

Auto Panther

Aviamarket

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

AVIC Aircraft Co Ltd

AVIC Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Company Ltd

AVIC Engine Corporation plc

AVIC HAIG

AVIC Helicopter Company (Avicopter)

AVIC International

Avicopter

Avicopter plc

AWAS LLC

Badan SAR Nasional

Bashundhara Airways

BBM Inc.

Beijing Hangxiang Advertisement Company Ltd.

Belarus Emergencies Ministry

Bell Helicopter Lafayette Assembly Center

Bell Helicopter Prague

Bell Helicopter Technical Services Inc

Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Ltd

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc

Bell Helicopters

Bell Textron Canada

Bering Air

Boeing

Bombardier

Bond Helicopters Australia

Bond Offshore Helicopters

Bristow Helicopters

Bushveld Game Capture

CAE

Carabineros de Chile

CareFlite

Central Helicopter Service Ltd.

Changhe Aviation

CHC Helicopter

Chevron

Chihuahua State Government.

China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Company Ltd

China Avionics Systems Co Ltd

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd

China General Aviation Service Co Ltd

China Southern Airlines

Chongqing Helicopter Investment Company Ltd

Citic General Aviation

CITIC Offshore Helicopter Company Ltd,

Cooperativa de Trabajos Portuarios Limitada de Puerto General San Martín

Cristalia

Daesin Aerospace

Datagate Co. Ltd.

Dauphin

Derazona Helicopters

DnM Aero

DommoEnergia

DRF Luftrettung

EC India

Elicompany

Enstrom

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

Era Group Inc

Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering LLP

Eurocopter Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Eurocopter Romania SA

Falcon Aviation Services

Fishtail Air

Flight Express

Fly Blade, Inc

Fujian Xinmei General Aviation Company

Gansu Ruilan General Aviation Company Ltd

Garmin International Inc.

Garmin Ltd

GE Capital Aviation Services

General Aviation Services of Hunan

Ghana Oil Company

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

Golden Eagle Aviation

Greenwich AeroGroup Inc

Guangdong Baiyun GAC

Guangdong Daohe General Aviation

Guangxi Diwang Group

HABCO Industries

Harbin Aircraft Industry Group

Harbin Aviation

HCare Smart

Helibras-Helicopteros do Brasil

Heliconia Industrie Sarl

Helicopter service company (HSC) JSC

Helicopteres Guimbal

HeliService International

Helisim

Helistar de Aviacion

HeliVert

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Honeywell International Inc

HoverFly

HTM

Hunan Jiucheng General Aviation Corporation

Indian Rotorcraft

Isolair Inc.

Jababeka

Jiangxi Financial Leasing Co.,

Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Co Ltd

K Aircraft Leasing

Kaan Air Australia

Kaman Aerospace Corporation

Kawasaki do Brasil Industria e Comercio Ltda

Kawasaki Gifu Engineering Co Ltd

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (UK) Ltd

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (USA) Inc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Bangkok Office

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Beijing Office

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Moscow Office

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Middle East FZE

Kazan Helicopters

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Korfez Aviation

Kuwait Oil Company

Lease Corporation International (LCI)

Leonardo

Leonardo Helicopters

Libra Group

Lider Aviacao

LifePort

Lloyd Helicopters

Lockheed Martin

Lom Praha Trade A.S

Lycoming Engines

MD Helicopters Inc (MDHI)

Mecaer Aviation Group

Mercedez Benz

Milestone Aviation Group

MIT Group of China

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsui Bussan Aerospace

Monacair

Motorflug Baden Baden GmbH

Nakanihon Air Service

NationalGrid Gas

NHIndustries

Nishi Nippon Airlines Company Ltd.

Noevir Aviation Inc

Norsk Luftambulanse AS

North Pole Investments Inc

NorthStar Aviation

Omni TáxiAéreo

Outerlink Global Solutions

Pacific Helicopters

Patriarch Partners LLC

Pawan Hans

PDG Helicopters

Pegaso

Petrobras

PHI Inc.

Philjets Group.

Phoenix Heli-Flight

Poly Technologies

Pratt & Whitney Canada

Premair

PT Airbus Helicopters Indonesia

PT Carpediem Mandiri

PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI)

PWN Excellence Sdn Bhd

PZL Swidnik SA

QinetiQ

Qinghai Flying Dragon General Aviation Company Ltd

Quest Aviation Solutions

Reignwood International Investment Group Co Ltd

Reliance Defence

Rheinmetall

RN Aerokraft

Robinson Helicopter Company

Rockwell Collins

Rolls-Royce plc

Rosneft

Rostec State Corporation

RotorWay Helicopter Manufacturing Company

RotorWay International

Russian Helicopters JSC

Saab

Sanjay Ghodawat Group

SB Havacilik A.S.

Schweizer Aircraft

SEEWO

Servicios Aereos Across

Shaanxi Aviation Industry Development Co. Ltd.

Shandong Qi Xiang General Aviation Ltd.

Shanghai Sikorsky Aircraft Company

Shanghai Zenisun

Shell

Shenyang Fengliao General Aviation Company Ltd

Shenzhen Xingmei New Energy Vehicle Company Ltd

Shizuoka Air Commuter Corporation

Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science & Technology Co Ltd

Sichuan General Aviation Group

Sikorsky Aircraft Australia Limited

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Sikorsky Aircraft, India Office

Sikorsky Aircraft, Poland Office

Sikorsky Global Helicopters

Sikorsky Helitech

Sikorsky Support Services

Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd

Sino-US Intercontinental

Sloane Helicopters

SonAir

Specialist Aviation Services.

StarFlight Australia

STARS

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK)

Statoil

Strong Aviation

Summit Aviation Inc.

SunEnergy1

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)

Terna

Textron Inc

Thai Aviation Services

Toho Air Service Company Ltd

Tokyo Metropolitan Police

Toll Group

Topflight

TPG Aeronautik

Tulpar Helicopters

Two Bear Air Rescue

United Helicopters International Group

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Universal Avionics

UTair India Private Limited

Vector Aerospace

Vector Aviation Company.

Vectra Group

Vietnam Helicopter Corporation

Volusia County Mosquito Control

Wallan Aviation

Waypoint Leasing

Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Ltd

Western Power Distribution

Weststar Aviation Services

Weststar General Aviation Sdn Bhd.

Whitesky Aviation

Wuhan Rand Aviation Technology Service Co. Ltd.

Xi'an Helicopter Company Ltd.

Yunnan Fengxiang General Aviation Company

Yunnan Jingcheng Group

Yunnan Tuofeng Aircraft Sales Company Ltd.

Zhenjiang Aerochine Aviation Limited

Zhongshan Bauhinia General Aviation Company

Zhuhai Business Aviation Centre

Zhuhai Helicopter Company

To see a report overview, please e-mail Sara Perun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com