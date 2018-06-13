On request of Epiroc Aktiebolag, company registration number 556041-2149, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 18, 2018. The company's share capital consists of a total of 823,765,854 A-shares and 389,972,849 B-shares as per today's date. Short Name: EPI A -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of A-shares to be listed: 823,765,854 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0011166933 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 156424 -------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 80,000,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------- Short Name: EPI B -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 389,972,849 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0011166941 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 156425 -------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 10,000,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000 Industrials ---------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Goods & Services ---------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.