DTxDM are delighted to announce that Sanofi, Dthera Sciences and Cognoa have joined as founding partners at the launch of the new DTxDM Hub. They are leading companies in the digital therapeutics and digital medicine sector and DTxDM welcomes their invaluable support.

The use of digital therapeutics and digital medicine is set to change the way healthcare is delivered as it rapidly grows to a predicted $9.4bn industry in the next decade.(1) With this explosion of growth there is a clear need for a forum where leaders in this sector can meet to advance the development and adoption of validated digital interventions.

"Digital therapeutics perfectly complement existing drug treatments and hence create an opportunity for better outcomes, which benefits everyone in the healthcare eco-system, including patients, insurers, pharma and start-ups."

Bozidar Jovicevic, VP, Global Head of Digital Medicines, Sanofi

DTxDM was created in 2017 to provide a dedicated, open forum for all stakeholders in the industry; to regularly meet and forge the structure and direction of this exciting and disruptive technology. DTxDM West takes place in California every February and DTxDM East in Boston every September. www.dtxdm.com

'I think DTxDM is a completely unique event in the field of digital therapeutics," said Ed Cox, CEO of Dthera Sciences, a leading digital therapeutics company focusing on dementia and social isolation. "To my knowledge the meeting in the spring was the first time that almost everyone in the sector was in the same place at the same time. Alongside that, because everyone there was in some way a market leader in their therapeutic focus, the honestly and depth of the discussions were remarkable. It's easy to say that this is a must-attend gathering for any company trying to meet their peers and make an impact in the digital therapeutics space".

DTxDM West 2018 sold out and 200 delegates are expected at DTxDM East in September. Senior representation form DTxDM, big pharma, biotech, technology, VC, advisory and regulatory organisations will taking their seats for two full days of networking, learning and collaboration.

