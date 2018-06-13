Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 13-Jun-2018 / 13:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 26 April 2018 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 40,509,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each ordinary share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Ordinary Votes For Votes Votes Votes resolutions (except where stated otherwise) (including Discretion Against Withheld Chairman's discretion) Third Party 1 To receive the 28,908,613 950 0 0 company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 2 To approve the 28,908,038 265 310 directors' remuneration report for the 950 year ended 31 December 2017 3 To approve the 28,908,113 190 310 directors' remuneration policy for the 950 year ended 31 December 2017 4 To re-elect 28,908,613 950 0 0 David Blackett as a director 5 To re-elect 28,908,409 950 204 0 John Oakley as a director 6 To re-elect 28,908,409 950 204 0 Richard Robinow as a director 7 To re-appoint 28,908,613 950 0 0 Deloitte LLP as auditor 8 To authorise 28,908,228 0 385 the directors to fix the 950 remuneration of the auditor 9 To authorise 28,908,455 158 0 the company to make market purchases of 950 any of its ordinary shares 10 To authorise 28,908,602 950 11 0 the directors to allot ordinary shares 11 To authorise 28,907,954 950 11 648 the directors to allot preference shares 12 To authorise 28,908,455 158 0 the disapplication of pre-emption 950 rights (Special Resolution) 13 To authorise 28,908,613 0 0 the calling of general meetings on 14 950 days' notice (Special Resolution) ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 5644 EQS News ID: 695075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

