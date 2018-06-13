Most markets in Asia finished Wednesday in the red, as investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve meeting later in the global day. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.38% to 22,966.38, as the yen weakened 0.13% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 110.51. Shipping firms and real estate plays were the winners in Tokyo trading, with carmakers also in the green. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.97% to 3,049.80, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite ended ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...