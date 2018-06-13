UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, has continued its hugely successful first half of 2018 by winning two prestigious Artificial Intelligence (AI) awards.

UiPath received the "Best Application of AI in the Enterprise" award at The AIconics Awards and the "Outstanding Achievement in Enterprise Use of AI" at the CogX 2018 Awards. Both awards ceremonies were held in London this week.

The independently-judged AIconics Awards celebrate the drive, innovation and hard work in the international AI for Business Community. The CogX Awards celebrate the best in AI and recognise outstanding achievements in industry, journalism and academia.

The latest awards follow a year of record growth for UiPath, which is now the most widely adopted AI-powered Enterprise RPA platform. It enables the rapid design and deployment of software robots to take over and execute repetitive business processes in large organizations across all major industries.

Earlier this year, UiPath received a $153 million Series-B funding from investors Accel, CapitalG and Kleiner Perkins Caufield Buyers. Some of this new financing has already been put to use in product innovations, particularly in machine learning (ML) and AI algorithms integrations.

This is the second year in a row which UiPath has been honoured at the CogX awards. Other recent accolades include being named an RPA industry leader in the Forrester Wave Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2017 and, for the second consecutive year, an RPA industry leader and star performer in Everest Group's 2018 PEAK Matrix assessment.

Boris Krumney, UiPath Chief Robotics Officer, said: "We are delighted to have received further recognition for our work in helping enterprises on the path from RPA to AI-powered automation. These awards are testaments to the vision and hard work of our growing employee base and thriving RPA developer community of more than 120,000 worldwide."

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). More than 1,100 enterprise customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business productivity, ensuring compliance and enhancing customer experience across back-office and front-office operations.

With a thriving RPA developer community of more than 120,000 worldwide, UiPath is on a mission to democratize RPA and support a digital business revolution. Based in New York City, UiPath's presence extends to 14 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The company is backed by $183M in series A B funding from Accel, CapitalG, Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield Byers, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund and Seedcamp. UiPath's Series B valuation exceeded $1 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.uipath.com/news/investment-technology-customers-partners.

