REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced, starting June 13, its Microsoft Office is getting a makeover. The company said, beginning Wednesday, millions of people who use Office at home and work will begin to see some welcome changes designed to deliver a balance of power and simplicity. The updates are exclusive to Office.com and Office 365.



The design refresh will start rolling out to business and consumer customers beginning in June.



