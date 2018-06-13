BrandFIT Taps Into $72 Billion Industry with Branded Content Search Engine Tool

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / Social media advertising is a multi-billion-dollar industry. In fact, Google has estimated that by 2018, North American ad spending on social media will exceed $US 72 Billion per annum, and account for over one-third of all advertising expenditures. Consumers trust their peers more so than they do traditional advertising. Brands want to deliver their message to the right audience.

The BrandFIT platform allows content to be delivered by a neutral third-party source, known as an influencer, who has already established trust and cultivated relationships with their audience. These relationships give credibility and authenticity to a brand and inspire confidence with consumers. In addition, after content is posted to an influencer's social platform, it is shared, tagged, commented on, and reposted repeatedly by loyal followers with similar interests. For businesses, this means that the potential run-time for a campaign is endless, at a significantly lower cost.

Influencer marketing is the future of brand advertising

86% of B2C marketers consider influencer marketing a valuable part of their content marketing strategy (Forbes)

70% of teenage YouTube subscribers trust influencer opinions over traditional celebrities (Google Consumer Insights)

70% of internet users prefer to learn about products through content rather than traditional advertising (MDG Advertising)

Social campaigns that incorporate user-generated content see a 50% lift in audience engagement (Salesforce data)

For every $1.00 spent on influencer marketing, brands are earning back $11.00 in media value (Tomoson)

Ad spending on social media will hit $72 Billion per annum and account for 37% of all advertising expenditures in 2018 (eMarketer)

The high cost of advertising has traditionally restricted large-scale advertising campaigns to companies with a significant marketing budget. BrandFIT provides marketers with the ability to reach 1 billion consumers, whereas the cost for the same reach in print advertising exceeds anyone's budget.

The online platform has built-in measures geared towards ensuring optimized influencer marketing campaigns that can significantly improve ROI. Clients have control over message delivery, and influencers are vetted, allowing brands to connect with influencers that best meet their needs, regionally and internationally.

Has Facebook lagged?

Facebook's next money-maker is in the works. Recently leaked screenshots of Facebook's promotional materials for the tool were first attained by AllFacebook.de, and subsequently confirmed by TechCrunch. In its essence, the tool connects marketers to social media content creators, also known as influencers, to create sponsored content. The aim is to help businesses find influencers who can reach their target audience in an authentic way, and in turn, those influencers monetize on their content and fan base. The platform, however, is in its initial testing phase, primarily for lifestyle brands.

BrandFIT has already developed an online platform enabling brands from all industries to directly access and hire influencers to endorse their products and services through any social media network. This includes Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube, Line, Tumblr, Google+, Snapchat, FourSquare and Reddit.

About BrandFIT:

Founded in 2015, BrandFIT Inc. is an online open marketplace platform that allows advertisers to reach their target audience by locating and hiring social media influencers that have the same following to execute digital campaigns. BrandFIT currently has over 30,000 influencers in its database, reaching more than one billion consumers worldwide. BrandFIT platform offers clients control over message delivery, provides extensive post campaign data, and has detailed information on the influencers, allowing brands to connect with influencers that best meet their needs, regionally and internationally.

The influencers are all trusted, reputable and experienced in delivering messages that resonates with their followers and promotes the brand.

For more information, please visit www.brandfit.ca

Media Contact:

Alida Petrella

Director Strategic Partnerships

BrandFIT Inc.

647 872 3579

alida.petrella@brandfit.ca

www.brandfit.ca

SOURCE: BrandFIT