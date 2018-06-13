

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand currency gained ground against its major counterparts in early New York deals on Wednesday.



The kiwi advanced to near a 2-month high of 77.88 against the yen and a 2-day high of 0.7049 against the greenback, from its early low of 77.26 and a 9-day low of 0.6995, respectively.



The kiwi hit a weekly high of 1.6698 against the euro and near a 5-week high of 1.0765 against the aussie, reversing from its early lows of 1.6784 and 1.0815, respectively.



If the kiwi rises further, it may find resistance around 1.64 against the euro, 1.06 against the aussie, 0.72 against the greenback and 80.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX