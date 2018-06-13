SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their Global Veal Meat Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report This procurement report analyzes the data and factors impacting the procurement of veal meat and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement
Our procurement market intelligence reports from theagro commodities and raw materials category analyzes the supply market from the perpective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also offers procurement inisghts and actionable information on the key cost-saving opportunities.
"Engaging with the suppliers who follow cattle feeding and cattle nutrition management plan will help buyers to optimize their category spend," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, the buyers must collaborate with suppliers who provide cattle health records," added Bhuvaneshwari.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influecing the global category spend for the veal meat market.
- High nutritional value
- Rising demand for grass-fed and organic veal among consumers
- Growing preference for consuming meat-based products
Report scope snapshot: Veal meat category
Category pricing insights:
- Pricing outlook
- Supplier cost structure
- TCO analysis
Cost-saving opportunities:
- Supplier side levers
- Buyer side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Category management strategy:
- Category management objectives
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
- Risk management strategies
