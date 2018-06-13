ENR Russia Invest SA / ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 13 JUNE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Geneva, 13 June 2018

Results of the annual general meeting of ENR Russia Invest SA

All resolutions proposed by the board of directors ("Board") of ENR Russia Invest SA ("Company") were approved at the Company's annual general meeting held on 13 June 2018, being:

Approval of the 2017 annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 of both the group and the Company and the carrying forward of CHF 303'488 of retained losses.



Discharge of all members of the Board for the 2017 financial year.



Re-election for one year of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Board, with Mr. Gustav Stenbolt as Company chairman (each for a term of office up to the next annual general meeting).



Election of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Company's remuneration committee.



Election of ZELLWEGER & LOCCA as independent shareholder representative for the 2019 annual general meeting.



Re-election of BDO SA, Geneve (Vernier) as the Company and group's auditor for one year.



Approval of the Board and the management compensation.

Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, the CIS States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website at www.enr.ch (http://www.enr.ch/)

