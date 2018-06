TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba (TOSYY.PK) said that it will implement a shareholder returns at the earliest possible date, which will channel a targeted amount of about 700 billion yen or $6.3 billion into a share buyback.



The company said it will use proceeds from an $18 billion deal to sell its flash-memory unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital, which closed June 1.



Toshiba noted that it will also continue to consider its policy on payments of stable dividends.



