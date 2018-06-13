Aras, the leader in open product lifecycle management (PLM) software for the enterprise, today announced it has opened a UK office to directly support UK manufacturers in automotive and aerospace and defense pursuing digital transformation initiatives. The new UK office joins existing European operations in France, Germany, and Switzerland as well as the company's strong network of integration and technology partners.

Agile Implementation for Transformation and Fast Time to Value with Aras

Aras' open, flexible, scalable, and upgradable PLM platform enables organizations to drive product innovation and new business models by transforming their product processes and connecting teams to information. Manufacturers worldwide are turning to Aras to overcome the limitations of legacy PLM, master the complexity of today's system-level product development, and solve their toughest product development challenges. Aras' agile deployment methodology dramatically shortens the time it takes for businesses to define their processes, connect disparate IT systems, and evolve their processes as their business changes.

Andreas Mueller, SVP of European Operations at Aras said, "One of the most important differentiators that we hear from customers is how our teams listen to their requirements, engage everyone from the users to the stakeholders, and work side-by-side with them to develop and iterate technology solutions quickly. This collaborative approach, along with our open and modern platform, is reshaping industry expectations of PLM and enabling companies to lay a new foundation for growth. The addition of our UK office will strengthen our capability on the ground in Europe and help us to continue the types of successes we've achieved at companies like Audi, Airbus, BMW, Schaeffler, and others."

For UK business inquiries, companies should contact Andreas Mueller, SVP, European Operations at amueller@aras.com or +49 8142 44126-0.

About Aras

Aras enables the world's leading manufacturers of complex, connected products to transform their product lifecycle processes and gain a competitive edge. Aras' open, flexible, scalable, and upgradable PLM platform and applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product information and processes across the extended enterprise. Aras customers include Airbus, BAE Systems, GE, GM, Hitachi, Honda, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Microsoft. Visit www.aras.com and follow us on Twitter @aras_plm and LinkedIn.

