Taconic Biosciences Launches European Production of Diet Induced Obesity Model

RENSSELAER, N.Y., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing genetically engineered mouse model and service solutions, has launched local production of the Taconic diet induced obesity (DIO) model in Europe.

DIO mice are used to study metabolic disease and obesity because they exhibit elevated glucose, insulin, cholesterol, leptin, and corticosterone, thus mimicking many aspects and complications of human metabolic disease. The Diet Induced Obese (DIO) C57BL/6NTac (https://www.taconic.com/mouse-model/diet-induced-obese-dio-b6) remains a preferred metabolic model because when placed on a high fat diet, C57BL/6NTac develops more consistent and pronounced metabolic syndrome compared to other DIO models.

"Taconic's commitment to providing its customers with the best animal model solutions means providing access to technically superior products. Having local production for the European research community enables scientists to easily leverage the C57BL/6NTac for critical studies," stated Dr. Megan MacBride, portfolio director for commercial models at Taconic. Taconic's DIO mice will be available for immediate delivery in typical study sizes, saving researchers months of conditioning time, and allowing them to start studies faster.

Taconic has an extensive collection of genetically engineered models (GEMs) and non-genetically engineered models as well as custom model generation and colony management solutions. To learn more about Taconic's products and services, please call 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

